Samsung makes a lot of great monitors, and it also does a pretty good with making 4K monitors too. But if you're looking for a relatively compact, thin, and versatile monitor, the Samsung M8 series is going to be for you. This monitor comes in at 32-inches, and features a 4K panel, built in speakers, and is also powered by Tizen. This is what gives the device smart TV like properties with access to apps, and services that can work independent of your connected products. This monitor's MSRP is $700, but during the Memorial weekend sales event, we're getting a phenomenal price that knocks hundreds off, bringing it down to just $423 for an extremely limited time.

What's great about the Samsung M8 series 4K smart monitor?

The Samsung M8 series 4K smart monitor great for work, or even play, and can support pretty much any type of product you can connect to it. The 4K display produces excellent colors and also has impressive contrast thanks to its support for HDR10+. While you won't get the best sound from its stereo speakers, they work well, providing just enough depth to keep you immersed in your content.

The monitor does have a USB-C port which can be connected to a device, that can also provide power, making connecting a laptop or other supported device a breeze with just one connection. When you're ready to wind down and relax, you can close the laptop and pop into the monitor's OS to gain access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Max, and Disney+. There's even a built-in web browser just in case you want to look some things up quickly without having to turn on your connected computer.

The monitor's software can even give you access to Microsoft 365 programs, the ability to remotely access another PC, and there's even a removable webcam that can be used to participate in video calls. This monitor really packs a punch when it comes to features and perhaps best of all, you can get it at a great price right now.

Why buy Samsung's M8 series 4K smart monitor?

Samsung's M8 series 4K smart monitor is a nice, compact, and robust offering from the company that is not only great for work, but can also do plenty when it comes entertainment. It straddles the line perfectly being a monitor and smart TV, and even comes with a remote that makes it, so you can sit back and relax and really enjoy your content. If interested, you'll want to pick up while you can because once this deals gone, it won't be coming back.