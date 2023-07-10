Prime Day

Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor $400 $700 Save $300 The Samsung M8 is one of the best 4K monitors to buy. Not only does this monitor have multiple inputs for connecting up to three devices at once, but it has smart features for watching your favorite series without turning on your connected device. You'll also get a webcam onboard, and a remote to switch the inputs. $400 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and we've seen some amazing deals ahead of the sales event on a lot of great monitors. But if you've been looking for a monitor that can double as a smart TV, there's no better option than Samsung's M series backed by Tizen OS. For a limited time, Samsung's 32-inch M8 monitor is now 43% off, dropping to its lowest price ever, coming in at just $400. So if you've been looking to grab a new monitor for the home or office, this is going to be a great option that you won't want to miss.

What's great about the Samsung M8 series 4K smart monitor?

The Samsung M8 series 4K smart monitor features a beautiful 4K display with great colors and contrast. While it's visually appealing for punching out work or just surfing the web, it can also crank things up when watching videos thanks to support for HDR10+. The monitor has a matte finish on the display, making it easy to work, no matter the environment. It also has built-in stereo speakers with Adaptive Sound + that aren't the loudest but can still keep you immersed.

If you're connecting a laptop, you'll be happy to know that this monitor offers a powered USB-C port that will keep your device charged and allow for output to the display, making things extremely convenient and less cluttered. And of course, when it's time to relax and just enjoy some TV shows and movies, pick up the monitor's included remote, open up Netflix, or any other popular streaming app service, and just enjoy.

The monitor also gives users access to Samsung Gaming Hub, which means you can play tons of great games without having a dedicated game console. If you want to catch up with family and friends, there's even a magnetically attached webcam that will keep you centered whenever you're on a call. Overall, this is a stellar monitor, and for the price, it really can't be beaten. So be sure to pick one up while it's on sale.