There are a lot of great monitor options out there, and even more excellent 4K monitors too, but if you're looking for a 4K monitor that's going to be great for work, games, but also have the added bonus of being a smart TV, the Samsung M80B is going to be the perfect option for you. While this monitor typically sells for $700, during the Discover Samsung event, it's getting a great discount, knocking it down to $550, making it a great buy that you won't want to pass up.

What's great about the Samsung M80B 4K smart monitor?

The Samsung M80B 4K smart monitor's greatest asset is its versatility. You're getting a high quality 4K display with excellent colors, support for HDR10+, and robust sound thanks to its built in speakers. If you're using a compatible laptop or computer, you can just connect to the monitor using USB-C, and also have your device powered as well with just a single cable. In addition, you're going to get access to plenty of smart apps, making it easy to access your favorite content without having to navigate your computer.

When it comes to apps, you'll be able to download all favorite video streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. You can even browse the web using the monitors built in browser, author documents with Microsoft 365 programs, remotely access another PC, with Workmode, and even participate in video calls thanks to the included SlimFit camera. Like I said before, this monitor is versatile, which makes it a great choice not only for productivity but also when you want to have a little fun.

Why buy Samsung's M80B 4K smart monitor?

You're going to purchase Samsung's M80B 4K smart monitor if you need more than just a basic monitor. While many households have a computer and TV, some more compact spaces might not be able to accommodate all of that and that's where having a smaller 32-inch monitor with plenty of features might come in handy. Unlike a traditional monitor, this one also includes a remote, so you can kick back, relax and really enjoy without having to be constantly huddled near the monitor to change its settings or access its smart apps. Best of all, this monitor is now reduced down to $550 for a limited time with Samsung offering enticing financing options as well.