Samsung M80D smart monitor $400 $700 Save $300 A monitor that's capable of doubling as your smart TV. Not only can it download apps for video streaming, but it can also handle productivity apps as well. Best of all, it's now $300 off from its original price for a limited time. $400 at Amazon

If you're living in a smaller space, chances are, you're already using or are going to need products that can pull double duty. And while it'd be great to have a huge TV to enjoy all your entertainment, sometimes that just isn't feasible, which is where this Samsung M80D monitor comes in.

Related Best monitors in 2024 Need a new monitor for your desktop setup? These are some of the best monitors you can buy right now for productivity and entertainment.

Not only is it extremely versatile with plenty of connectivity options, but it can also work on its own thanks to Samsung's Tizen OS, which runs independently of any connected devices. In addition to downloading and enjoying streaming apps, the OS can also handle productivity software as well. And right now, you can grab the Samsung M80D monitor for $300 off, which is a huge discount from its MSRP of $700.

What's great about Samsung's M80D monitor?

The Samsung M80D is a 4K monitor that not only works well for productivity apps, but is also good for entertainment as well. The monitor offers excellent colors with support for HDR10+ and offers a variety of inputs like USB-C, HDMI and USB-A ports that can be used to make this a central part of your current setup.

The great part is that the USB-C port can also power any connected devices, which is extremely convenient. Of course, the real magic of this monitor is that it has its own OS. You can use it to access popular video streaming services like Netflix, but it can also give you access to hundreds of TV channels with Samsung TV Plus.

And if you're someone that likes playing games but doesn't own a PC or console, then native access to Samsung's Gaming Hub is going to be a fantastic solution. You can even use a web camera that comes with the monitor in order to host video calls. Furthermore, you can use Microsoft 365 and the built-in web browser to quickly get things done.

And just because it looks thin and sleek, doesn't mean that it can't pump out great sound, which is perfect for all your favorite TV shows and movies. This really is a monitor that can do it all. And if you've been looking for something like this, the Samsung M80D is a great option, especially now at its newly discounted price. Or if you're still on the fence, check out these affordable monitor options as well.