If you're looking for a monitor that can pull double duty as your smart TV, then the Samsung M80D is going to be a fantastic option. Not only does it provide a lot of screen real estate thanks to its 32-inch size, but it also packs great versatility because it runs Samsung's powerful Tizen OS. The best part is that this monitor is now $300 off, with this deal dropping the price by 43%.

What's great about the Samsung M80D smart monitor?

This is one of those unique monitors that can do a little bit of everything, making it great for work and entertainment needs. As mentioned before, this is a 32-inch monitor with 4K resolution and a refresh rate that tops out at 60Hz. You get great colors and contrast, with plenty of connectivity as well.

What really takes this monitor to new levels is that it is powered by Tizen OS. This allows you to use the monitor without any devices connected, providing access to a wealth of important and useful apps. So, whether you want to watch some Netflix, or just hop into some videocalls, this monitor can do it all without having a laptop, desktop, or phone plugged in.

When it comes to connectivity, you get a USB-C port with passthrough charging, two USB-A ports, and HDMI. It even comes with a remote to make navigating menus easy. Again, this isn't one of the best monitors out there, but if you're looking for one that can multitask on a budget, the Samsung M80D is going to be a fantastic choice.