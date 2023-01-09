After announcing a new SmartThings hub for easy smart home management at CES, Samsung is now rolling out a new feature on its devices to help users easily find and connect to nearby Matter-compatible devices. The feature, called 'Matter Easy Pair,' is rolling out as an update to the Nearby Device Scanning feature on Samsung Galaxy devices.

For the unaware, Nearby Device Scanning on Samsung Galaxy phones lets you seamlessly find and connect to other Galaxy devices around you, like smartwatches and earbuds. The feature also supports SmartThings-enabled devices, which greatly simplifies setting up compatible smart home devices. It shows a pop-up notification as soon as a device is detected nearby, and you can click on it to connect to the available device easily.

With version 11.1.08.07 of Nearby Device Scanning, the feature is getting the ability to detect Matter-compatible devices. Following the update, you'll get a similar pop-up notification on your Galaxy smartphone whenever it detects a Matter-compatible device nearby, allowing you to connect to it without going through multiple steps. According to Sammobile, the Nearby Devices Update enabling 'Matter Easy Pair' has already started rolling out to users via the Galaxy Store.

The Matter smart home standard aims to bring interoperability between smart home ecosystems from various companies. If you're curious about the new standard, you can learn all about it in our in-depth explainer. Samsung is one of the major players adopting the standard, alongside Google, Apple, Amazon, Philips, and others. The company has already partnered with Google to offer seamless interconnectivity between SmartThings and Google Home, allowing users to operate all compatible smart home devices with both the SmartThings app and Google Home app. The new 'Matter Easy Pair' feature is another great addition that will make smart home setup much less frustrating for end users.

Via: Sammobile