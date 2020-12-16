Samsung may not discontinue the Galaxy Note series after all

We’ve seen several conflicting reports about the future of Samsung’s Galaxy Note series over the last few months. Shortly after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series, we first saw reports about Samsung’s plans to bring S Pen support to its next-gen Galaxy S series flagship. This led to rumors about the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series. A recent report from South Korean publication AjuNews further fueled these rumors and claimed that it had received confirmation from a Samsung official that S Pen support was making its way to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Shortly after AjuNews published its report, sources familiar with Samsung’s plans told Reuters that the company had no plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021. Additionally, we saw multiple credible reports backing up the report from AjuNews that the Galaxy S21 Ultra would support the S Pen. Samsung’s plans to bring S Pen support to more devices in its lineup was confirmed earlier today, when Dr. TM Roh, Head of Mobile Communications Bussiness at Samsung Electronics, hinted that the company would “add some of [the Galaxy Note’s] most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.”

However, a recent report from South Korean Yonhap News Agency claims that Samsung may bring S Pen support to more devices, the company might not discontinue the Galaxy Note series after all. The report quotes an unnamed Samsung Electronics official who claims that the company is indeed planning to release Galaxy Note series devices next year. The report further quotes the same official as saying that just because Samsung plans to add Galaxy Note features to other devices in their lineup doesn’t necessarily mean that the Galaxy Note line will be discontinued.

Since Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed or denied any of these reports, we can’t be sure if there’s any truth to them. It’s also quite possible that both sets of reports are correct, and there may indeed be a Galaxy Note lineup next year, but it could be the last one.