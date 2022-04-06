Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could feature a MediaTek SoC as Exynos chips continue to lose ground

Samsung has historically released its flagship phones in two flavors: one variant featuring its in-house Exynos chipset and the other packing the equivalent Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. The Galaxy S21 FE, released earlier this year, also followed the same path, with Samsung offering both Exynos and Snapdragon variants based on the region. But it seems the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE may ditch this formula in favor of a MediaTek chipset.

As per a new report from Business Korea, Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 FE with a MediaTek chipset, which can be interpreted as another signal of Exynos’s slow demise. While Samsung has used MediaTek’s chipset on several of its smartphones, they have been restricted to entry-level and budget Galaxy smartphones. This will be the first time Samsung uses anything other than Exynos or Snapdragon chip on a premium phone.

The report notes that Samsung plans to use the MediaTek chip in half of the Galaxy S22 FE smartphones to be sold in Asian markets. The remaining stock will likely use a Snapdragon chipset. Interestingly, the report also mentions that Samsung is planning to follow the same strategy with the Galaxy S23 as well, meaning that the next Galaxy S series flagships could come in MediaTek and Snapdragon variants.

In other news, Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon has revealed that the company plans to develop “an AP (application processor) unique to the Galaxy.” However, it’s not immediately clear exactly what Mr. Roh is referring to here. On the most basic level, this could mean Samsung working on achieving greater synergy between the Exynos chipset and software, allowing the company to better optimize the battery and performance aspects without resorting to controversial practices like Game Optimization Service (GOS). Notably, Samsung recently received flak for throttling popular apps using the GOS app.

