Samsung introduces new microLED TVs alongside Neo QLED TVs for gamers

Samsung has announced its new range of consumer products at its recent Unbox and Discover event. The company is bringing a new range of smart TVs, including the new Neo QLED series made for gamers, new microLED TVs, updates for The Frame series, as well as a new Q-Series soundbar.

“The role of the TV in our lives has grown—and in 2021, Samsung continues to redefine the role of TV around the needs and passions of consumers,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment Division, Samsung Electronics America.

MicroLED TV 2021

Starting off with the new microLED TVs, Samsung is aiming to offer microLED equipped televisions to consumers this year. With microLED, users can expect enhanced brightness, deep blacks, and high-quality imaging which is said to last longer. This is done by using inorganic LEDs that help prevent burn-in and ensure the screen stays vibrant over its lifetime.

The company had introduced the display tech back in 2018, on The Wall series which was a configurable system of modules that could go as large as 292-inches. This series required professional installation and was available for home and office uses if you had the capital for it.

This year, Samsung will start offering microLED for a traditional TV experience. By the end of March 2021, Samsung is looking at offering 110-inch and 99-inch models globally while an 88-inch version will be available by fall; and a 76-inch model is also said to be a part of the roadmap. The new microLED based TVs will offer the ability to split the display to showcase four different screens using 4Vue (Quad View) feature.

Neo QLED TV 2021

Samsung is also launching new QLED TVs under its Neo QLED range which were showcased at CES 2021. Powered by the new Neo Quantum processor, the company is using new Quantum mini LEDs that are said to be 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs. Samsung says that these ensure ultra-fine light control, deep blacks, bright lights, and improved upscaling technology.

Samsung is also focusing on gaming with the new Neo QLED series, as it is now the official TV partner of Xbox Series X in the United States and Canada. Xbox and Samsung have renewed a new multi-year agreement and will continue working together for future gaming products. Expect the range to offer 120-frames per second and a 5.8ms response time. The Neo QLED lineup is also the first TV that will feature AMD’s Freesync Premium Pro tech for both PC and consoles for an improved HDR experience. The range will also include Samsung’s new Game Bar for additional gaming tools as well as Super Ultrawide Gameview where you can choose between various ultra-wide aspect ratios.

Lastly, the series will offer some features for fitness enthusiasts. The Neo QLED will now come with Smart Trainer as a part of the Samsung Health platform. Using an optional camera the Smart Trainer will make use of AI to analyze your posture and offer real-time feedback so you can improve your form as you follow instructional videos.

The Samsung Neo QLED will be available this year in 8K resolution in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes (QN800A and QN900A), while the 4K models (QN90A and QN85A) will be offered in a wider selection of sizes starting at 50-inches.

The Frame 2021

The company is also bringing an update to its ‘The Frame’ series this year. Firstly, it is increasing the size for photo storage from 500MB to 6GB, so that users can now store up to 1,200 UHD photos from the Art Store. The new range is also going to be slimmer at just 24.9mm in thickness, and now offers a new ‘Slim Fit Wall Mount.’ Samsung will also offer a new accessory later in the year called My Shelf which will be offered in black, beige, brown, and white. These will be compatible with 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch The Frame models.