Samsung EVO Select microSD $18 $40 Save $22 The Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card offers the best value you can get, It comes in sizes up to 512GB and offers up to 130 MB/s speeds with U1, A1, and V10 certifications, but it's also very affordable. $18 at Amazon

You can never have enough extra storage and microSD cards are an extremely compact solution. The format is versatile, and can be used in a wide variety of devices like smartphones, cameras, PCs, tablets, the Steam Deck, and more. If that wasn't enough, you get a wide assortment of options when it comes to size and speed, meaning that there's a microSD card for every budget. Samsung's EVO Select microSD cards are now on sale, and the biggest deal out of the bunch is the 256GB card being discounted by a whopping 55 percent off.

What's great about the Samsung EVO Select microSD cards?

Samsung's EVO Select microSD card provide reliable storage and are U3, class 10 rated cards that can transfer data at speeds of up to 130MB/s. Since this is a memory card without any moving parts, you're also going to quite a bit o durability, with the cards offering protection against, moisture, dirt, and extreme temperatures. If 256GB is too much or too little storage, the EVO Select line comes in a variety of different sizes that range from 64GB to 512GB.

Why buy Samsung EVO Select microSD cards?

The main reasons why you want to buy a Samsung EVO Select microSD card is for the reasons already listed above. But, Samsung also backs its cards with a 10-year warranty and states that the cards are generally good for 10,000 mating cycles. So, if Samsung is offering a 10-year warranty on its product, you can feel confident about its quality, and also that your data will remain safe. So, be sure to grab these deals while you can and check out these other Memorial weekend deals.