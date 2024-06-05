Key Takeaways Preorder Samsung's new Odyssey, Viewfinity, or Smart Monitors for up to $300 credit and a chance to win $5,000.

Samsung's Odyssey OLED models offer stunning colors and deep black levels, while the ViewFinity series is perfect for creatives.

The Smart Monitor series brings the best of both worlds, catering to those that need a monitor for entertainment and work.

Samsung Preorder the new Odyssey, Viewfinity, or Smart Monitors and get up to a $300 credit that can be used for future purchases. See at Samsung

It's been a long time coming, but Samsung has finally started preorders for its latest monitors, which were initially unveiled at the top of the year during CES 2024. While most eyes were on the brand's new OLED offerings, Samsung also introduced a variety of other interesting options, like its new Viewfinity and Smart Monitors options.

Related Best monitors in 2024 Need a new monitor for your desktop setup? These are some of the best monitors you can buy right now for productivity and entertainment.

If you've been in the market for a new monitor and have been holding off, now's going to be one of the best times to shop, as the brand is now offering up to $300 in Samsung credit with preorder, along with a chance to win $5,000.

Samsung Odyssey OLED

Source: Samsung

Samsung has two new OLED models available during this promotional period, with the G8 and G6, which come in at 32 inches and 27 inches respectively. The former has a resolution of 4K, while the latter is QHD. Of course, you're going to get awesome colors and deep black levels, with refresh rates up to 360Hz and a 0.03ms response time. Furthermore, both monitors come in with a sleek yet subtle design, and come backed by a three-year limited warranty. For a limited time, when you order the G8, you'll get a $300 Samsung credit, while the G6 will get you a $200 credit. This promotion is for a limited time, so act fast.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 $900 at Samsung

Samsung ViewFinity

Source: Samsung

If you're a creative or someone that wants a monitor that isn't for gaming, then the ViewFinity series is going to be for you. Samsung offers three different models this year, with the S80UD, S80D, and S70D. With each monitor, you'll get brilliant colors, 4K resolution, and two size choices, coming in at 32 and 27 inches. In addition, the monitor also comes with USB ports built-in, making it easy and convenient to keep your devices connected. Right now, you can score up to a $100 Samsung credit when preordering the new ViewFinity series monitors.

ViewFinity S8 (S80UD) monitor See at Samsung

Samsung ViewFinity S8 (S80D) monitor See at Samsung

Samsung ViewFinity S7 (S70D) monitor See at Samsung

Samsung Smart Monitor

Source: Samsung

If you're looking for a monitor that can really do it all, then Samsung's Smart Monitor series is going to be right up your alley. These monitors offer a unique experience thanks to its Tizen software, which allows the monitors to work without a device being plugged in, and you can also expand their functionality with downloadable apps. Not only do you get access to your favorite streaming apps, but you also get productivity software, along with connectivity tools as well. You won't find a more comprehensive monitor on the market, and now you can score up to a $150 Samsung credit when you preorder.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) See at Samsung

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (M70D) See at Samsung

Smart Monitor M5 (M50D) See at Samsung

As you can see, Samsung has put a lot of effort into making its lineup great for 2024. There's pretty much something for everyone and depending on which model you preorder, you can score a fantastic deal if you take into consideration the promotional Samsung credit.

With that said, this event won't be around forever, so if you've been thinking about buying a new monitor, now's going to be the best time to shop. Of course, if these are a little out of your price range, you can always check out some of the best budget monitors with most options coming in at under $300.