If you've been thinking about purchasing a new monitor, now's going to be the perfect time. Amazon is having a massive sale on some of Samsung's best monitors, knocking up to 40% off for a limited time. These deals won't last long, so grab them while you can.

Ultrawide monitors

If you're looking for a fantastic ultrawide monitor, these are some of the best available, and now they're on sale for a limited time. Depending on which model you choose, you'll have the option of going with a 57-inch or 49-inch screen, either of which provides a vast amount of screen real estate. They both offer fantastic performance and can be had for far less than their retail prices.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" $1800 $2500 Save $700 The Odyssey Neo G9 is a fantastic monitor with 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Furthermore, it has a Quantum Mini-LED panel with colors that pop and a 1000R curvature that provides an immersive experience. Right now, you can save 28% off for a limited time. $1800 at Amazon$1800 at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED $1200 $1800 Save $600 This impressive 49-inch monitor delivers when it comes it comes to colors thanks to its OLED panel that allows colors to really pop and deliver fantastic black levels. In addition, you get a 240Hz refresh rate, along with lightning-quick response times coming in at 0.03ms. Save 33% for a limited time. $1200 at Amazon$1200 at Best Buy

Smart monitors

If you're looking for a monitor that can do it all, look no further than Samsung's M-series monitors that are powered by Tizen, allowing them to run independently of a computer, with access to a variety of productivity apps, along with streaming services as well.

Samsung M7 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor $330 $400 Save $70 The M7 monitor doubles as a smart TV, and also provides access to productivity and video call apps, along with easy access to popular streaming services. In addition to its powerful software set, the monitor offers plenty of connectivity, making it the perfect monitor if you're looking to connect multiple devices. $330 at Amazon

Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor $400 $473 Save $73 The Samsung M8 is one of the best 4K monitors to buy. Not only does this monitor have multiple inputs for connecting up to three devices at once, but it has smart features for watching your favorite series without turning on your connected device. You'll also get a webcam onboard, and a remote to switch the inputs. $400 at Amazon

Samsung M80C Smart Monitor $500 $700 Save $200 The Samsung M80C delivers a unique experience that allows it to operate without a connected device. The monitor has an operating system that allows it to run apps, which can be ideal when you want to get things done quickly. It also provides access to popular streaming services and includes a remote. $500 at Amazon$500 at Best Buy

This is the monitor you need if you're looking to go big. Samsung's Odyssey Ark has a massive 55-inch screen, and can also position itself horizontally and vertically at the press of a button. Furthermore, you get plenty of performance with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and fantastic colors with its Quantum Mini-LED panel that offers support for HDR 10+.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor $1962 $3000 Save $1038 A giant 55-inch monitor with a 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. In addition, you get four inputs with support for MultiView, a beautiful Quantum Mini-LED panel with support for HDR 10+ and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Furthermore, you'll also get robust sound with four powerful speakers. $1962 at Amazon$2000 at Best Buy

As you can see, there are a lot of great deals on popular Samsung monitors. So, whether you're looking for a great gaming monitor, or just something for the office, there are plenty of options to choose from. If you didn't see anything here that catches your eyes, be sure to check the full list, because there really is something for every budget.