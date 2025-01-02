Summary Samsung unveils new Odyssey monitors at CES 2025, including a 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 500Hz refresh rate QHD monitor, delivering ultra-smooth gameplay for high-demanding gamers.

Samsung's Odyssey 3D monitor offers a glasses-free 3D gaming experience using AI to convert games into immersive content.

CES 2025 is merely days away, and people from all over the technosphere will walk its hallowed halls and see everything on the horizon for the upcoming new year. However, tech companies are always keen to give us little tidbits of information so we can know what to expect. Now, Samsung is giving everyone a sneak peek into what it has planned, including an OLED gaming monitor with a stunning 500Hz refresh rate.

Samsung's new Odyssey monitors are a gamer's dream

As announced on the Samsung Newsroom, the Korean tech giant is prepping to reveal some seriously slick monitors this CES 2025. This includes a range of Odyssey monitors that aim to become a gamer's favorite screen.

For the standard monitors, Samsung is releasing two models: the Odyssey OLED G6 and OLED G8. The G8 is what Samsung claims is "the first 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED gaming monitor in the world," with 165PPI and 240Hz refresh rate. However, the G6 is by no means a slacker:

On the other hand, the Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF model) redefines speed as the first-ever OLED screen with a 500Hz refresh rate on its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) screen. The lightning-fast speed and ultra-smooth gameplay unleashes the potential for gamers who demand the best to gain a winning edge from device performance.

Whichever monitor you pick, you'll enjoy a 0.3ms response rate and compatibility with both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies. They also use Samsung's OLED Glare Free screens to keep the visuals clean of annoying reflections.

The Odyssey 3D brings a new perspective to your games

If you're after something a little more exotic, the Odyssey 3D aims to give a 3D experience without needing special glasses. It uses a lenticular lens and a front stereo camera to achieve this, and it can even use AI to convert games without 3D monitor capabilities into immersive experiences. Time will tell if the 3D effect from the Odyssey 3D is worth gaming on, but there's a good chance that people can give it a spin for themselves when CES 2025 comes around.