Samsung's Odyssey lineup of high-end gaming monitors is widely regarded as one of the best in the industry. Its Odyssey G7 was our top pick for the best gaming monitors of 2022, and it even made it to our list of the best monitors thanks to its high refresh rate Quad HD display that uses Samsung's QLED technology and offers 125% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 coverage for accurate color reproduction in both games and creative workloads. Samsung aims to take things to a new level with its next-gen monitor lineup at CES 2023.

Today, Samsung announced that it would unveil two new gaming monitors as part of its Odyssey lineup during the event -- the Odyssey Neo G9 and the Odyssey OLED G9. In addition, the company shared details about the new ViewFinity S9 and the latest Smart Monitor M8 model, which will accompany the new gaming monitors on the show floor. Before we get to that, though, here's a quick overview of the new features these monitors bring to the table.

Odyssey Neo G9

The all-new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 builds upon the success of the original Odyssey G9, and it features the world's first dual UHD resolution (7680 x 2160) display with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The monitor has a mammoth 1000R curved 57-inch panel that uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 certification for excellent image reproduction in even the most challenging in-game environments.

Its display has a matte coating to reduce glare and supports a peak refresh rate of 240Hz, like its predecessor. However, instead of DisplayPort 1.4 support, the Odyssey Neo G9 is the world's first monitor with DisplayPort 2.1 support, which enables data transfers at about twice the speed and allows lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC) to transmit information without distortion.

With so many significant upgrades, we don't expect Odyssey Neo G9 to come in cheap. But Samsung is yet to confirm the pricing and availability details. We expect to learn more about the Odyssey Neo G9 on the show floor in the coming days.

Odyssey OLED G9

As its name suggests, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is an upgraded version of the original G9 with a sharp OLED panel for deep blacks and near-infinite color contrast. It has a 1800R curved 49-inch panel with a quad-HD resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio, and it uses quantum dot technology OLED that brings pixel-perfect color contrast to the table.

Samsung says that the OLED display on the Odyssey OLED G9 illuminates each pixel separately and doesn't rely on a backlight, allowing for a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without color filters. Despite the OLED panel, the monitor boasts a 0.1ms response time for smooth gameplay and a 240Hz refresh rate.

In addition, the Odyssey OLED G9 offers access to various OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube through a Smart Hub, and it's also equipped with Samsung's Gaming Hub that gives gamers access to cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. As with the new Odyssey Neo G9, Samsung is yet to share complete details about the Odyssey OLED G9. We'll share more information as soon as we learn more.

ViewFinity S9

Samsung's 2023 monitor lineup at CES 2023 isn't all about gaming. The company also has something new for creators in the form of the new ViewFinity S9 -- a 27-inch 5K resolution monitor that covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has an average Delta E ≦2 for accurate color reproduction.

The ViewFinity S9 also comes with a built-in Color Calibration Engine to ensure precise screen color and brightness, allowing professionals to adjust white balance, Gamma, and RGB color balance for perfect accuracy with their smartphones using the Samsung Smart Calibration app.

The monitor also features USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 ports to help professionals connect cameras and other devices to the monitor to quickly transfer high-resolution video or other files to their PCs. Lastly, it comes with a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through google Meet and other apps included in the Samsung Smart Hub.

Along with these three models, Samsung will also unveil the Smart Monitor M8 in a new 27-inch avatar at CES 2023, which offers all the features you get with the previously released 32-inch model in a more compact package.

The new size variant comes with a few improvements that will be available on the older model as well, including mouse control functionality for OTT apps and a new My Contents feature to give users access to useful information at a glance when the monitor is on standby mode. Additionally, the 27-inch model comes with an upgraded 2K SlimFit camera, which you won't get on the 32-inch variant.

As mentioned previously, Samsung is yet to share the complete specifications, pricing, and availability details for its next-gen monitor lineup. We'll be on ground at CES 2023 to experience the monitors in person, and we'll share more information as soon as we learn more.