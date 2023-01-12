Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 ($700 off) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 $1800 $2300 Save $500 The Odyssey Neo G9 is the dream gaming monitor, with an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio and smooth 240Hz refresh rate combined with mini-LED panel that delivers fantastic HDR performance. It's everything you could want, and it's discounted to $1,599.99, which is a great price. $1800 at Samsung

Looking for a new gaming monitor? You might want to buy one from Samsung. The company's best gaming monitors are currently seeing a $500 discount. This limited-time sale includes the Odyssey Ark, as well as the Odyssey Neo G9. If those monitors are too expensive, for something more affordable, the Samsung T55 FHD Curves gaming monitor is also on sale, seeing a $50 discount. All of the deals are set to end on January 15, so best to act fast if you want to take up these offers.

Gaming monitors ($500 off)

Starting first with the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55, it's now down to $3,000 instead of the usual price of $3,500. That might be high, but this gaming monitor is one of the most unique on the market. This monitor packs a large 55-inch 3,840 x 2,160 resolution screen with a 1000R curvature and 165Hz refresh rate. It's also fully rotatable into a vertical cockpit mode. This mode allows you to see three screens on one display at the same time thanks to Samsung Multi View. Other than that, the Quantum Mini LED technology used on the display panel helps output immersive images. The Ark Dial can even be used to adjust the screen size of a given input.

Also included in this limited-time gaming monitor sale is the Samsung Odyssey Neo, which is now $1,800 instead of $2,300. This 49-inch ultra-wide gaming monitor might not be as immersive as the Odyssey Ark 55, but it does pack in cutting-edge technologies. You'll get a 49-inch 1000R curved screen that's like stacking two monitors side by side. It also sports a 240Hz refresh rate and the same Mini LED technology that can output great-looking images. As for resolution, well Samsung says this monitor is as wide as two QHD monitors, coming in at 5120 x 1400.

Other monitors (up to $41 off)

For something more affordable, you also can check out the Samsung T55. This is a basic FHD monitor that comes in either a 27-inch or 32-inch size. The 27-inch version is down in price to $230 instead of $270, and the 32-inch version is down in price to $250 instead of $300. Both monitors have a nice 1000R curvature, built-in speakers, and 75Hz refresh rate, for gaming on a budget.

And if you're not into gaming, and just want a simple monitor for work, then you'll want to consider the Samsung M50A. It's now down in price from $250 to just $220. This monitor has a basic FHD resolution but packs in the Tizen OS so you can access your favorite streaming apps without even turning on your PC.

Storage

Monitors aren't the only thing that Samsung is discounting on its website. You also can grab some NVMe SSSs at discounted prices. Even the popular T5 Portable SSD is on sale ($20 off). These are all great storage options if you're planning to upgrade your gaming rig or laptop and add secondary storage. We included the links for you below.

All of these deals are set to expire on January 15. We suggest you act fast if you want to take advantage. You never know how much stock Samsung has, either, as these monitors and storage solutions are quite popular and an go very quickly.