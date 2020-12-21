The Samsung Store New Year’s Sale include up to 40% on some quality monitors

Christmas deals? That’s old news. Let’s celebrate the new year instead! The Samsung Store is ahead of the competition and has started its New Year’s sales before Christmas has even passed! Either way, you have a chance to take advantage of these deals now! One of the most impressive deals of the sale, aside from a nice Galaxy Z Fold 2 trade-in deal? Saving up to 40% on Samsung monitors!

Like their TV offerings, you know that Samsung monitors will overall be quality. With the New Year’s sale, there are all sorts of monitors discounted too, so no matter what you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find a deal.

The monitor that caught my eye is the simple, 24-inch SR24R monitor. I’m not too fond of big, ultrawide screens and prefer having two screens next to each other that I can tilt as needed. I like having that physical border between the two monitors! Whether you’re looking for one or two monitors, though, the SR24R is only $100 as a part of the New Year’s sale. That’s a $50 savings for a basic monitor that’ll get the job done!

Of course, there are ultrawide Samsung monitors on sale too. The popular CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor is $150 off, so you can pick it up for $750. This curved HDR monitor has a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, so you know you’ll be getting your money’s worth.

There are sixteen different Samsung monitors on sale. If the two above aren’t to your tastes, why not look at the whole selection?

These monitor sales are only a part of the Samsung Store’s New Year’s sale, so make sure to check out their deals page for discounts on phones, TVs, and plenty more!