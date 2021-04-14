Samsung will unveil the “most powerful Galaxy” device on April 28th

After launching the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy A52, and the Galaxy A72 earlier this year, Samsung is now gearing up to host another Galaxy Unpacked event. As per a new teaser, the upcoming event will kick off at 10 a.m. ET on April 28th and the company will showcase “the most powerful Galaxy” device at the event. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed exactly what it will launch, recent leaks suggest that the company may unveil the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 were recently spotted in a SafetyKorea certification (via 91mobiles). The listing includes a couple of live images of the devices, giving us a good look at their design. However, it doesn’t offer any information about their hardware specifications. The images fall in line with leaked renders shared by noted leaker Evan Blass a few weeks earlier.

As you can see in the attached images, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will come in a Silver/White colorway. The notebook will sport a nearly bezel-less display. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will offer a similar design, but it will feature a 360° hinge. Since the keyboard on both devices includes a Windows key, it’s safe to assume that they will run Windows 10 out of the box. They may feature Intel’s new 11-gen mobile processors, which would definitely make them the “most powerful Galaxy” devices yet.

As per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 will feature a touchscreen with S-Pen support. Both models will come in 13-inch and 15-inch variants. The notebooks will likely include optional LTE or 5G support, Intel Iris Xe/Nvidia MX450 graphics, and Samsung DeX support. The leaks also suggest that the Galaxy Book Pro will come in Blue and Silver colorways, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will come in Navy and Gold colorways.

At the moment, we have no further information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy notebooks. But we expect to learn more in the days leading up to the launch. In case you wish to watch the launch event, you can tune in to Samsung’s YouTube channel at 10 a.m. ET on April 28th.