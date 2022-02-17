Samsung’s next big event will be at Mobile World Congress

Samsung’s last major product announcement event was just one week ago, on February 9, but the company is seemingly gearing up for another event. Samsung announced on Wednesday that it will have another event later this month, at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The company said in a press release, “Samsung Electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn. Join the Samsung Galaxy Mobile World Congress (MWC) Event 2022 on February 27 to see how Samsung is leading the connected experience. The event will be streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 7:00 p.m. CET.”

Samsung also shared the above animation teaser, which depicts an unidentified laptop opening, along with various phones, tablets, and watches flying around. The phones appear to be simplified drawings of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the tablet might be the Tab S8 Ultra (a webcam is visible along the right edge).

It’s likely that Samsung will reveal new laptops at the event — not just because there’s a laptop in the animation, but also because the Galaxy Book Pro lineup was released around this time last year and is due for an update. The rumor mill also indicates Samsung started production of an updated Galaxy Book series earlier this month, internally named “Venus2” and “Mars2.”

We probably won’t see new phone announcements at MWC, as Samsung usually saves those for Galaxy Unpacked events. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 were released in August of last year, alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 series, so none of those devices are due for an upgrade just yet. There’s a small chance we might see the Galaxy A53, considering there have been many leaks for that phone recently, but we’ll have to wait and see.