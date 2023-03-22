65” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) $1400 $2000 Save $600 $1400 at Samsung

75” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) $1800 $2800 Save $1000 $1800 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus $900 $1000 Save $100 $900 at Samsung

When it comes to Samsung, the company tends to deliver some amazing products like its Galaxy smartphones, monitors, and even appliances. But perhaps what it is best known for after its smartphones are its TVs, with the company producing some of the best TVs on the market today. In addition, it offers a wide range of impressive units, like the QN85B series. So if you've been eyeing these models, you're in luck, as the company is now offering an extremely limited time discount on its 75 and 65 inch models, knocking up to $800 off for the next few hours.

Samsung's Neo QLED TVs offer an incredible visual experiences thanks to its Quantum Matrix Technology, which is made up from Quantum Mini LEDs, providing precise illumination to areas on the TV, giving it superb colors and even better contrast. This not only applies to content that's in 4K, but also applies to lower resolution media as well, that can be upscaled thanks to its "Neo Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling." On top of impressive visuals, you'll also get robust and immersive sound thanks to support for Dolby Atmos.

If you're someone that's into gaming, the QN85B series offers 120Hz refresh rate at 4K with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. In addition, there's also support for Samsung's Gaming Hub. Gaming Hub gives users the ability to connect to popular game streaming services like Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and more. In addition, the TV's Smart Hub will consolidate all your shows from different services, making it easy to find what you're looking for. Those that need more content will be able to tap into Samsung's TV Plus network, providing 150 channels of some of the best shows you'll find.

In addition to the excellent discount on its TVs, Samsung is also knocking $100 off the price of its Galaxy S22+, bringing it down to $900. It's also offering 30 percent off its Samsung Care+ program as well. As stated before, these deals are only available for extremely limited time, so if interested, you're going to want to hop on these promotions while they last.