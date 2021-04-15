Samsung brings its Neo QLED 4K and 8K smart televisions to India

Samsung has announced the launch of its Neo QLED smart TV range in India. First showcased at CES 2021, the new series is powered by Samsung’s Neo Quantum processor and Quantum mini LEDs that are said to be 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs. According to the company, these ensure ultra-fine light control, deep blacks, bright lights, and improved upscaling technology. The Neo QLED TVs will be available in 8K and 4K resolution variants ranging from 50-inches to 85-inches.

Samsung’s Neo Quantum processor comes with upscaling capabilities and can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K output regardless of the input quality. The new TV range supports HDR, high refresh rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), and HDMI 2.1 specification for 120Hz gaming. It also comes with a Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature made specifically for when you are playing games via your PC or console. It offers a Super Ultra-Wide Game View and a dedicated Game Bar along with an Auto Low Latency Mode to reduce lag and make sure that the experience is tear and stutter-free. Other gaming features include Object Tracking Sound Pro and SpaceFit Sound to deliver an immersive audio experience.

The 4K resolution variants will be available in two models: QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch. The 8K variants will also be offered via two models: QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch. The Neo QLED 8K TVs get a more premium design that Samsung calls ‘Infinity One’ that brings a nearly bezel-less display. The Neo QLED 8K will also offer the ability to connect with Samsung’s Slim One Connect box for a clean, unified cable management system.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Neo QLED TV will be available in India at a starting price of ₹99,990, going up to ₹13,49,990 for the 85-inch 8K model. Customers can purchase the new Neo QLED TVs via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung India online store, and all leading consumer electronic stores in the country. Samsung has also announced special launch offers where customers pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs will be eligible to get a complimentary Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, and cashback of up to ₹20,000, and EMIs starting from ₹1,990.