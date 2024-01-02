Key Takeaways Samsung unveiled three gaming monitors, featuring OLED panels for top-notch image quality. Highlights include their first 32-inch 4K resolution OLED gaming monitor.

A week ahead of CES 2024, Samsung has announced new Odyssey gaming monitors. All the new monitors have OLED panels and put top-notch image quality first. Notably, one of the highlights is Samsung's first flat panel 32-inch 4K resolution OLED gaming monitor.

The new monitors include a refreshed Odyssey OLED G9 G95SD, Odyssey OLED G8 G80SD, and Odyssey OLED G6 G60SD. If you're wondering about the specifics, though, the Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49-inch curved gaming monitor that sports a 5120x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It has been out for a while, but we can't tell what is visibly new other than the change in model number. The Odyssey OLED G6, meanwhile, is a 27-inch QHD monitor sporting a 2560x1440 resolution, and a 360Hz refresh rate. And, for something more traditional, there's the Odyssey OLED G8, which is a flat-panel 32-inch 4K resolution monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate.

For making your games look great, these new monitors all sport OLED Glare-Free technology, which can minimize light reflections. Connectivity, however, is pretty standard on these monitors since there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB Hub, and DisplayPort 1.4. You can adapt the monitors to your setup, too, since the monitors are compatible with VESA mounts, and also have a height-adjustable stand for tilt, swivel, and pivot controls.

As gaming monitors, the panels all support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and HDR 400, too. The Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8 have a bonus benefit since they come with Samsung SmartThings and the Samsung Smart TV Platform. They also have a new Multi Control feature, to transfer images and texts between a monitor and other Samsung devices.

When it comes to the design of these monitors, you can expect them to be as premium as they get. The Odyssey OLED G8 and the Odyssey OLED G6 have super slim 3.9mm bezels and are made of metal, with additional Core Lighting+ effects at the back of the monitors.

Samsung did not share pricing or availability on any of these monitors at the time of publication.