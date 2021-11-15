Samsung rolls out some Galaxy Watch 4 features to older models

Although Samsung has adopted Wear OS on its latest smartwatches, the company continues to release software updates for older Tizen-based models. The latest update brings several new features to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the Galaxy Watch 3, including Advanced Fall Detection, Group Challenges, new watch faces, and more.

In a recent press release, Samsung highlighted all the features coming to older Galaxy Watch models with a new update. If you have any of these smartwatches, you can expect to receive the following features with the latest software release:

Advanced Fall Detection

Samsung is bringing Advanced Fall Detection to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch 3. The feature automatically sends an SOS notification to predefined contacts whenever it detects a hard fall. The SOS notification will include your current location to help your emergency contacts locate your easily. As you can see in the attached image, your watch will also show a fall detection notification with two buttons to help you send the SOS notification or cancel it within 60 seconds.

Group Challenges

The older Galaxy Watch models will also receive new Group Challenges with the latest update. With these challenges, you’ll be able to work out with friends or family members and either work as a team or compete against them. At the moment, Samsung has not clarified whether Group Challenges will be available on all older Galaxy Watch models or not.

New Watch Faces

The update also brings ten new watch faces to older Galaxy Watch models, including Premium Analog, Color Duo, Endangered Animal, Simple Classic White, Simple Classic Dark Green, Big Number, Cute Character, Animals, Active, and Simple. These watch faces debuted with the Galaxy Watch 4 series earlier this year.

Along with the changes mentioned above, the latest Galaxy Watch update will bring support for the Samsung Health Monitor app to older models. Samsung introduced the app with the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and it’s currently available in 42 markets. With the update, it will also be available on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch 3.

For more information on the latest Galaxy Watch update, check out Samsung’s press release.