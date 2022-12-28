The next Samsung event could offer more than just Galaxy smartphones, as it is being reported that the firm could debut new Galaxy Book laptops.

As the year comes to a close, and we look to the future, we are starting to get more and more news about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series handsets. While this is quite exciting, there will no doubt be a flood of information the closer that we get to the event. Although Samsung has not announced a date for next year's Unpacked, it appears that the company will have more to show off then just a lineup of new smartphones.

According to SamMobile, alongside the Galaxy S23 handsets, Samsung will be debuting its next-generation line of Galaxy Book laptops. The outlet was able to confirm with its sources that new high-end Galaxy Books will be announced, arriving with improved specifications over its predecessors. Unfortunately, the details stop there, as the outlet wasn't able to confirm specific parts like processors or memory configurations.

However, it did speculate that the new units could arrive with Intel's 13th Gen processors and some models will have dedicated GPUs. Furthermore, it also stated that the upcoming Galaxy Book laptops could utilize Super AMOLED displays and also went a step further sharing that some models could arrive with a built-in S Pen stylus. These all seem like safe guesses, considering that a majority of the things listed above we have seen in past Galaxy Book models.

For now, we are left with only a small morsel of information, but there will undoubtedly be more as time goes on. One thing to note is that if Samsung does debut new laptops at its upcoming event, we could end up having an extremely packed show with a wide variety of products. Samsung last debuted laptops at Galaxy Unpacked back in 2021, where it showcased the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 models.

Source: SamMobile