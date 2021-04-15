Here’s our best look yet at Samsung’s new laptops and tablet ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung has announced plans to show off the “most powerful Galaxy” device on April 28. While we don’t know what the company is planning to unveil, newly leaked products might give us a hint. Buckle up, because there’s a lot to go over.

First up we have a free look at the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 thanks to Evan Blass (via Android Authority), which we already saw leaked at the end of March. Both devices are expected to launch with Windows, with the laptops taking different approaches to design. The Book Pro appears to be a traditional laptop we’ve seen for years. The Pro 360, meanwhile, will apparently be a convertible that will feature S-Pen support.

Samsung’s new laptops will allegedly come in 13-inch and 15-inch options. Meanwhile, a previous report claimed the device will be powered by the Intel 11th Gen processors (i3/ i5/ i7), with the 13-inch models using the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card while the 15-inch SKUs opting for the Nvidia MX450 discrete GPU. They’re also expected to feature full HD AMOLED displays along with a Thunderbolt 4 port and an optional LTE modem for cellular connectivity.

As for the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, Blass provided a fresh press render that gives us our best look yet at the tablet. The device is expected to feature a 12.4-inch display, Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB RAM, and S-Pen support. There is supposedly a magnetic area on the back where users can store and charge the stylus. The image also seems to confirm a dual-camera setup and a design that features flat edges and rounded corners.

Laptops and tablets saw a rise in popularity due to the the COVID-19 pandemic, and Samsung seemingly wants to capitalize on heightened consumer interest by releasing new products in each category. The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will likely be an affordable option aimed at artists and those who consume a lot of media. The new laptops, meanwhile, will cater to a variety of people who need to get work done.

There’s no confirmation these device’s will make an appearance at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event — a previous report said the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite would launch in June — so we’ll have to wait and see. The company’s event kicks off on April 28.