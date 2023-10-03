Key Takeaways Samsung's T9 Portable SSD boasts read and write speeds of 2000 MB/s, doubling the transfer speed of the T7 model, making it an excellent choice for content creators.

The T9's rugged design and durability protect against drops of up to three meters high, and Samsung offers a replacement within five years if any damage occurs.

The T9 is not only about speed and design but also offers consistent performance through its Dynamic Thermal Guard solution, which prevents performance drops caused by overheating.

Samsung has launched a new T9 Portable SSD with twice as fast transfer speeds as last year's T7 Shield, one of the best SSDs. With read and write speeds of 2,000 MB/s on a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, it can transfer a 4GB file in two seconds, making it a strong contender for professional content creators.

The T9 Portable SSD comes with the same rugged design concept as the T7 Shield, but with curved diagonal lines and reverse carbon patterns, adding an element of "luxury" to it. Besides, the T9 has a compact size, making it easier to carry around. Its sturdy design ensures that it doesn't get damaged with drops of up to three meters high, but if it does within five years, you get a replacement.

The T9 is now just about faster data transfer and better design. Samsung claims that the T9 is the perfect companion for those who want consistent and fast transfer speeds without slowdowns. Helping make this possible is the company's Dynamic Thermal Guard solution, which minimizes the performance drop caused by overheating.

The T9 Portable SSD is available in three different capacity options, including 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB varieties. All these variants will have Samsung Magician software 8.0, ensuring you get software such as Data migration, PSSD software, and the Card authentication tool within the Magician software. The new version 8.0 also comes with expanded OS support, making it compatible with Windows, Mac, tablets, and smartphones.

Samsung packs USB Type C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables along with the T9 SSD so that you can connect it to a range of devices. It starts at $139.99 for the 1TB capacity and can go up to $439.99 for the 4TB variety. If all of this sounds impressive, you can buy one or gift it to one of your loved ones from the links below.