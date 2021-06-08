Samsung’s next foldable phones could be up to 20% cheaper

Samsung has made tremendous progress in the foldable smartphone space since it launched its first foldable — the Galaxy Fold — back in 2019. The company’s second-gen foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 2 — offered significant improvements over its predecessor, and it is widely regarded as the best foldable phone in the market today. Samsung is now gearing up to launch its next-gen foldables, and a new report suggests that the upcoming devices will be significantly cheaper than the previous models.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen a couple of leaks showcasing the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The leaks have given us a good look at the design of Samsung’s next-gen foldables, but we know little about their specifications so far. While Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the devices, a new Sammobile report suggests that Samsung will unveil the devices next month, and they will be up to 20% cheaper than their predecessors. This means that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be up to $400 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be up to $300 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The significant price cut will bring Samsung’s next-gen foldables within reach of more buyers.

The price cut will likely help Samsung’s foldables achieve mainstream status, which should further enable the company to offer more affordable foldable phones in the future. At the moment, we don’t have the exact pricing for the upcoming devices. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more. Until then, you can check out our previous coverage of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to learn more about the next-gen foldables. It’s worth noting that Samsung will likely launch the affordable Galaxy S21 FE alongside the new foldable devices next month. We’ve seen quite a few leaks about the device of late, and you can follow this link to learn more about the upcoming Fan Edition phone.