Changelog hints Samsung’s next software update is One UI 3.1.1

The next update to Samsung’s custom skin, One UI, might not be called One UI 3.5 as many were hoping for. Rather it will be an incremental upgrade that will see the addition of a third digit to the current number scheme.

As spotted by @SamsungRydah, the next version of Samsung’s custom skin will likely be called One UI 3.1.1. The source of information is the update changelog of Nice Catch, a Good Lock module on the Galaxy Store. In the screenshot below, you can clearly see the mention of One UI 3.1.1 under the app changelog.

This matches Ice universe‘s leak from late last week in which he mentioned there was no One UI 3.5 in the works and that the next version will be called One UI 3.1.1 instead.

One UI 3.5 does not exist

Galaxy Z Fold3 with One UI 3.1.1

Samsung S series will test One UI 4.0 next month — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2021



The reason why many were hoping the next update to be called One UI 3.5 has to do with how Samsung handled the One UI 2.x update cycle. Samsung first released One UI 2.0 and followed it up with One UI 2.1. A few months apart, the company released One UI 2.5. Since Samsung has already released One UI 3.0 and One UI 3.1, it was believed the next upgrade would come in the form of One UI 3.5.

There’s no official explanation as to why the company is going with the 3.1.1 number scheme instead of 3.5. But we suspect there aren’t enough big changes in the new upgrade to warrant a higher number bump.

As per Ice universe, One UI 3.1.1 will debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone rumored to launch in the first week of August. Interestingly, the leaker says that Samsung will start testing One UI 4.0 on the Galaxy S devices from next month.