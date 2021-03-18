Samsung’s next Unpacked could bring the hotly anticipated Galaxy S21 FE

Yesterday, Samsung took the wraps off three new smartphones in the form of the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. The latest entrants in the company’s 2021 mid-range lineup bring a number of exciting features, including high refresh rate panels, multi-setup cameras with OIS, long-lasting batteries, IP67 dust and water protection, and much more. Now a fresh leak has shed light on what other devices the South Korean giant has in the pipeline for 2021.

A leaked slide (via Evan Blass) of what appears to be a mini product roadmap of the unannounced Galaxy devices has detailed Samsung’s launch plans for the upcoming months. As per the roadmap, Samsung will hold another Unpacked event in the very next month, where the company will show off some new PC hardware, including the Galaxy Chromebook line and Windows-powered Galaxy Book laptops. Next up on the schedule is the launch of the Galaxy S7 Lite, an affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet that was launched in September last year.

In June, the very next month is the launch of the Galaxy A22, a successor to the last year’s Galaxy A21/A21s. Although not mentioned in the roadmap, Evan believes we should also expect one more Galaxy A series phone in the same month in the form of the Galaxy A82 5G.

Lastly, the slide points at the “FE Unpacked” event, which will take place in August. This is believed to be the Galaxy S21 FE launch event. The last year’s Galaxy S20 FE was well received by consumers and reviewers alike, so it was all but expected Samsung would follow up with a successor in 2021. Interestingly, August is usually reserved for the Galaxy Note launch, which is missing from the roadmap. This is in line with the latest report, which claimed that Samsung has no plans to launch a new Galaxy Note this year.

Keep in mind that most of the launch dates mentioned in the slide are expected dates and not concrete dates. Then, there’s also the factor of the ongoing industry-wide chip supply shortage, which could force Samsung to change its launch plans.

Featured image: Galaxy S20 FE