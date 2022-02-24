Samsung brings its nifty “Object Eraser” tool to the Galaxy S10 series

With the Galaxy S21 last year, Samsung introduced a new feature called Object Eraser. The feature lets you easily remove unwanted people, objects, light reflections, etc., from a photo. So far, the feature has been exclusive to Samsung’s new flagship phones such as the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy S22 series. But at last, Samsung is expanding this nifty editing tool to older models, starting with the Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung recently rolled out a new update to its Photo Editor app, which brings the Object Eraser tool to the Galaxy S10 models. The feature comes as part of version 13.1.02.3 of the Photo Editor app, which is rolling out on the Galaxy Store.

We all have taken photos that were almost perfect if it wasn’t for that unwanted person or object in the background. Usually, removing background objects requires a powerful photo editing tool like Adobe Photoshop and some skills, but Samsung says its Object Eraser tool can do that in a pinch right on your smartphone with the AI magic.

If you own a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, or Galaxy S10e, you can try out Object Eraser by updating the Photo Editor app from the Galaxy Store.

How to activate Object Eraser

Open up the Galler app on your Galaxy phone and select the photo you want to edit.

Now tap on the pencil icon located in the bottom row to open the image editor.

Tap the three-dot menu in the upper right corner, and from the list, select “Labs.”

From here, toggle on “Object Eraser” and go back.

You’ll see a new eraser icon added in the bottom editing tool row.

Google also offers a similar feature called Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s implementation is smarter in that it can also automatically detect unwanted objects in a photo.

Source: Reddit