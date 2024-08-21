Key Takeaways Samsung debuts the Odyssey 3D monitor, using innovative technology for a glasses-free 3D experience.

Eye Tracking & View Mapping create lifelike 3D images from 2D content, no separate glasses are needed.

27" and 37" sizes, 4K resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate - even without 3D, it's still a solid monitor.

Back at the start of January 2024, we sent a crack team of XDA elites to check out the CES 2024 event. One of the best CES 2024 products they saw on display was a Samsung 3D monitor, which was just a prototype at the time and had no guarantees of becoming an actual product. A few months later, Samsung has now revealed the Odyssey 3D monitor, which promises to bring a glasses-free 3D experience to those who want a little more out of their media.

Samsung pulls back the curtain on the Odyssey 3D monitor

As announced on the Samsung Newsroom, the company has announced the Odyssey 3D. There's a lot of technology running in the background to give you a 3D experience without the need for glasses:

The Odyssey 3D’s innovative light field display (LFD) technology creates lifelike 3D images from 2D content by using a lenticular lens on the front panel. Combined with Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology, Odyssey 3D ensures an optimized 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses. Eye Tracking monitors the movement of both eyes using a built-in stereo camera, while View Mapping continuously adjusts the image to enhance depth perception.

Fortunately, if you're not keen on seeing everything in 3D, you can turn 2D back on when you don't want it anymore. Samsung says that the monitor will feature 27” and 37” sizes, come with a 4K resolution, and have a 165Hz refresh rate, so it's a pretty decent monitor even without the 3D.

If you're lucky enough to be at Gamescom this year, you can give the Odyssey 3D a spin at the Samsung booth. For the rest of us, we'll have to wait and see if this 3D product delivers on its promise, or if its implementation leaves much to be desired.