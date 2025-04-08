Summary
- Samsung's Odyssey 3D monitor offers glasses-free 3D, a 27-inch 4K display, and a 165Hz refresh rate.
- The price remains undisclosed, but preorders include $300 off when the display becomes available.
- System requirements for Odyssey 3D recommend an RTX 3080, plus several other restrictions.
Samsung is finally opening preorders on its Odyssey 3D monitor. It's a 27-inch 4K display with a 165Hz refresh rate, but its big claim to fame is glasses-free 3D, which allows you to play supported games in 3D, as well as watch just about any video with automatic 2D-to-3D conversion. As usual, Samsung hasn't actually revealed the price of the monitor in the preorder, but if you reserve a monitor now, Samsung will give you $300 off when the display becomes available.