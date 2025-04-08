Summary Samsung's Odyssey 3D monitor offers glasses-free 3D, a 27-inch 4K display, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

The price remains undisclosed, but preorders include $300 off when the display becomes available.

System requirements for Odyssey 3D recommend an RTX 3080, plus several other restrictions.

Samsung is finally opening preorders on its Odyssey 3D monitor. It's a 27-inch 4K display with a 165Hz refresh rate, but its big claim to fame is glasses-free 3D, which allows you to play supported games in 3D, as well as watch just about any video with automatic 2D-to-3D conversion. As usual, Samsung hasn't actually revealed the price of the monitor in the preorder, but if you reserve a monitor now, Samsung will give you $300 off when the display becomes available.

