There's one monitor I've been looking forward to for the past two years: Samsung's Odyssey 3D. It started as a prototype as brands like Acer were pushing out SpatialLabs options for ungodly prices. Samsung's promise was simple. It would provide the glasses-free 3D display technology that had been at the fringes of the best gaming monitors and push it into the mainstream. And yet, even two years on, with the Odyssey 3D finally available for sale, it still feels like a prototype.

This is by far the best version of glasses-free 3D I've used. That hasn't changed. However, limited game support and high requirements for video conversion put a damper on the technology Samsung is delivering. The Odyssey 3D could be an exceptional monitor that provides a gaming experience you can't get anywhere else. Right now, though, it's a wonderful tech demo and a downright disappointing gaming monitor for the price.

Samsung sent us the Odyssey 3D for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Samsung Odyssey 3D 6 / 10 When the Odyssey 3D is working how it should, it's a glimpse into the future. It's just a shame that it rarely works the way it should. Pros & Cons Extremely immersive with glasses-free 3D

Automatic video conversion works great (when it works at all)

Large "sweet spot" for 3D effects Glossy finish is horrible for reflections

Spotty support for 2D video conversion

Panel quirks including pixel fringing

Game support is still limited $2000 at Best Buy $2000 at Newegg $2000 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey 3D pricing and availability

There's no way to slice it: the Odyssey 3D is expensive. It's $2,000, which is even more expensive than what you can pick the monitor up for in other regions of the world. Even flagship OLED gaming monitors like the MSI MPG 272URX clock in around $1,100, and unique formats like Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 can be had for $1,700. The only other thing more expensive is a large-format TV or Samsung's own Odyssey Ark. You're spending a hefty premium for the 3D effect alone, which shouldn't come as a surprise.

Given how expensive the Odyssey 3D is and how niche its applications are, you shouldn't have any issues finding it in stock. It's available at the time of writing directly from Samsung, and that probably won't change. I wouldn't recommend picking up the monitor right away, though. Samsung is very aggressive with discounting its highest-end monitors, so I wouldn't be surprised to see $500 (or more) shaved off the price during a promotion a few months down the line.