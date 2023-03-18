Samsung Odyssey 49-inch curved QLED
The Samsung Odyssey 49-inch 1000R curved QLED gaming monitor provides excellent colors and keeps you immersed in your work, movies, or games thanks to its deep curve.
Samsung is known for producing some of the best gaming monitors and TVs. So as you might expect, its 49-inch Odyssey 1000R QHD gaming monitor is also quite exceptional, providing amazing colors, a 240Hz refresh rate, and best of all, it is now currently priced well below its retail price, receiving a $500 discount for a limited time.
The monitor comes in a massive size measuring in at 49 inches with a resolution of 5120 x 1440. Since the monitor utilizes QLED technology, you can expect deep blacks and colors that pop. The monitor also offers support for HDR 1000, has a 1000R curvature for an immersive experience, a blazing fast 1ms response time, and a refresh rate of 240Hz. If all of that wasn't enough you're going to get optimal settings from some of the best video cards with support for G-Sync and FreeSync.
Although the monitor doesn't come with built-in speakers, it does have quite a bit of port, with two DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0 port, along with two USB-A ports. As far as the exterior design, you're going to get a design that looks rather restrained on the front, but has a bold design on its rear with a white color scheme and plenty of LEDs for illumination. Furthermore, you're going to get a monitor stand that's height adjustable with support for tilt.
For the most part, this is a pretty good monitor, especially if you're looking to go ultrawide. Just as a reminder, this monitor will be on sale for a limited time, with a price that's $500 less than its normal retail price.