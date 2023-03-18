Samsung Odyssey 49-inch curved QLED $1000 $1500 Save $500 The Samsung Odyssey 49-inch 1000R curved QLED gaming monitor provides excellent colors and keeps you immersed in your work, movies, or games thanks to its deep curve. $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung is known for producing some of the best gaming monitors and TVs. So as you might expect, its 49-inch Odyssey 1000R QHD gaming monitor is also quite exceptional, providing amazing colors, a 240Hz refresh rate, and best of all, it is now currently priced well below its retail price, receiving a $500 discount for a limited time.

The monitor comes in a massive size measuring in at 49 inches with a resolution of 5120 x 1440. Since the monitor utilizes QLED technology, you can expect deep blacks and colors that pop. The monitor also offers support for HDR 1000, has a 1000R curvature for an immersive experience, a blazing fast 1ms response time, and a refresh rate of 240Hz. If all of that wasn't enough you're going to get optimal settings from some of the best video cards with support for G-Sync and FreeSync.

Although the monitor doesn't come with built-in speakers, it does have quite a bit of port, with two DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0 port, along with two USB-A ports. As far as the exterior design, you're going to get a design that looks rather restrained on the front, but has a bold design on its rear with a white color scheme and plenty of LEDs for illumination. Furthermore, you're going to get a monitor stand that's height adjustable with support for tilt.

For the most part, this is a pretty good monitor, especially if you're looking to go ultrawide. Just as a reminder, this monitor will be on sale for a limited time, with a price that's $500 less than its normal retail price.