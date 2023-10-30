Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor Samsung's Odyssey Ark monitor is massive, coming in at 55 inches, has a curved panel to take immersion to another level, and is now available for purchase. This is a 2nd generation product with a new Multi View experience that can show off four displays on one screen from different sources. $3000 at Best Buy $3000 at Samsung

Samsung's second generation Odyssey Ark monitor is now available for sale. The massive 55-inch curved gaming monitor is sure to turn heads, as the previous model was quite popular, being one of the best mini-LED monitors on the market. In addition to the large size, you get a 1000R curvature that offers a more immersive experience and also reduces eye strain.

Despite its large size, the monitor still offers excellent performance, with a response time of 1ms and a refresh rate that comes in at 165Hz. Furthermore, you get impressive sound thanks to the four corner speakers and two woofers that are built into the monitor. You also gain access to the Ark Dial, which allows users to control various aspects of the monitor with easy access to Flex Move Screen, Quick Settings, and more.

The biggest difference with the new model is Multi View mode, allowing users to view up to four different sources on one screen. That means you can split the large 55-inch to four smaller ones with video being fed to the monitor by different devices. In addition, you'll have the ability to control all the devices thanks to the monitors built-in KVM functionality. If you're someone that loves to multitask, this monitor is going to be for you.

Overall, you're getting a great monitor here for a pretty good price. The new model comes in at $2999.99 and is now available from Samsung and Best Buy. Both retailers have excellent financing options.