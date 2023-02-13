Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Quantum Curved Gaming Screen Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor $2000 $3500 Save $1500 Samsung's Odyssey Ark monitor is unlike any other. It packs a massive 55-inch Mini LED panel and can be rotated to a cool vertical cockpit mode $2000 at Best Buy $2000 at Samsung $2280 at Woot! $2800 at Amazon

If you've been waiting, now's definitely your chance to get the best deal on Samsung's Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor which was first released to retail late last year. Since then, we've seen a couple of discounts on the massive monitor, but this is perhaps the most aggressive discount we have seen to date, knocking $1,500 off its retail price. Be sure to grab this deal while you can, because once it's gone, it's most likely never coming back.

When it comes to the features of the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch, you're going to get a beautiful 4K screen backed by the firm's Quantum Matrix Mini LED Technology with support for HDR. The screen will offer anti-glare and anti-reflective properties, allowing it to better cope with brightly lit environments. Furthermore, it'll have a 1000R curvature that can keep you fully immersed in your work, games or movies, while also reducing eye fatigue.

In addition to its massive size you get impressive response time coming in at 1ms, along with a great refresh rate of 165Hz with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. Furthermore, the monitor can rotate freely going fully vertical if necessary. In addition to all of the above, the monitor will also pack four speakers and two subwoofers. The speakers will be able to provide an immersive experience thanks to Samsung's Sound Dome Tech and support for Dolby Atmos and an AI Sound Booster.

The monitor also offers support for Samsung's Gaming Hub, giving you easy access to some of the game streaming services available like Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and others. While this monitor doesn't come in cheap, it's certainly more feasible with this latest discount, knocking $1,500 off its retail price. You can purchase it from Best Buy at this price, or if you want, you can also grab it from Woot! or Amazon, but the prices will be slightly higher. So if you've been waiting to get yourself one of the largest gaming monitors on the market right now, be sure to get your purchase in as soon as possible because this deal won't last long.