Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor $1520 $2700 Save $1180 This 55-inch monitor can do it all and now comes in at a price that can't be ignored. For a limited time, you can score Samsung's Odyssey Ark for its lowest price. $1520 at Amazon $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Best Buy

There are a lot of different gaming monitors out there, but the Samsung Odyssey Ark is going to be one of the stand-outs, featuring a massive screen that's also coupled with great performance. Not only is this a fantastic gaming monitor, but it can also double as a smart TV as well.

Related Best gaming monitors in 2025 From high refresh rate panels to 4K displays, these are the best gaming monitors you can buy

While it used to be quite expensive, with the current retail price sitting at $2,700 from retails like Samsung and Best Buy, it can now be had for far less, with a steep discount that takes $1,180 off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet at $1,520. So if you've been looking for a monitor that can do it all, now's going to be the time to pick this one up.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor?

This is one of those monitors that really stands out from the pack, delivering an excellent experience when it comes to entertainment, but can still be used for everyday tasks. It has a large 55-inch QLED panel that has a 1000R curvature, allowing you to get fully immersed when you're gaming or watching your favorite shows.

Not only do you get a large-sized screen, but you also get performance here as well, with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor even supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology, allowing you to make things look even better, reduce tearing and other visual imperfections when connected to compatible devices.

The audio setup is also quite good, with the monitor packing four speakers and two woofers that can really bring content and games to life. To take things further, Samsung even packs in support for Dolby Atmos as well. And those that want to experience their content in new ways can rotate the screen vertically, something Samsung calls "Cockpit Mode".

Furthermore, there's a built-in KVM that will allow you to connect with multiple devices and seamlessly switch and easily take control. Those worried about accessing the monitor's features can put their mind at ease as Samsung does include a wireless controller. And as mentioned before, this monitor can also double as a smart TV thanks to its robust software that can provide access to popular video and game streaming services.

This really is a unique monitor, and at this price, it's really one to consider if you've been looking for something larger. This is the best price we've seen on the Odyssey Ark, which makes it the perfect time to pick one up. While Best Buy and Samsung are discounting this monitor as well, the best price is going to come from Amazon.