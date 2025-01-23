Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor $1799 $3000 Save $1201 A large and feature-packed monitor that delivers when it comes to all the bells and whistles. For a limited time, you can score up to $1,200 off from Amazon. $1799 at Amazon $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Best Buy

There are lots of different types of monitors out there. But if you're looking for something large, like over 49 inches, the choices are pretty limited. Luckily, Samsung makes a pretty good monitor that's quite versatile that comes in at 55 inches. Not only that, but it also packs some interesting features as well. With that said, this monitor can be quite expensive, with a retail price of $3,000.

Related Best curved monitors in 2024 A curved screen can improve immersion, and there's an option for everyone.

Of course, if you can find it discounted, it may be worth picking up if it fits your budget. For a limited time, you can score the 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor for $1,200 off its original retail price from Amazon, bringing it down to $1,799. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen in quite some time, so if this sounds like something you're looking for, we recommend picking it up at this price while you can.

What's great about the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor?

Samsung isn't shy about introducing products that go against the norm. The Odyssey Ark is just one example and pretty much delivers on all fronts, making it a versatile monitor that's great for pretty much any application.

When it comes to the specifications, you're getting a large 55-inch 4K QLED panel with a 1000R curvature. In addition, the monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, making it great for gaming.

You also get an excellent sound system that's built into the monitor with a 2.2.2 channel setup, providing a robust and immersive experience. Additionally, the monitor also has a built-in KVM, allowing you to hook up multiple devices and switch seamlessly.

What makes this monitor a little different from others on the market is that it features a function that will allow the user to rotate it vertically. And it also comes with a controller that makes it the monitor and its features seamless to control.

It also has great software built-in that allows it to double as a smart TV and those that only game occasionally can take advantage of Samsung's Gaming Hub that can stream games from popular services. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here.

The Odyssey Ark is a large monitor that can double as a smart TV. It can be used for pretty much anything you need and offers excellent performance and features as well. The discount is just the cherry on the top, as you can now grab it for $1,799 if you're quick.