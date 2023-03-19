Samsung Odyssey Ark Samsung Odyssey Ark $2000 $3000 Save $1000 A massive monitor that provides a beautiful display, impressive sound, and possesses an impeccable set of smart features. $2000 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy

While it might not be included on our best gaming monitors list, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor is still a great product, offering a massive display, immersive curve, along with features that you won't find on another other monitor. While its introductory price was quite steep when it first launched, it's come down a bit since then, becoming a tad bit more affordable over the past year. With that said, it's now received a hefty discount, knocking $1000 off from its retail price, coming in at $2,000.

Now, perhaps its most talked about feature is the large 55 inch 1000R curvature it offers, along with its 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 4K resolution. Furthermore, you get a screen that not only tilts and pivots, but can also rotate to completely transform the user experience. While the visuals might be the main focus, the Samsung Ark monitor also has a relatively beefy sound system with its four speakers and two woofers.

Of course, controlling something like might seem troublesome, Samsung does include a separate controller that will give users easy access to a majority of the monitor's settings. While the monitor can connect to a number of devices, it provides even more content thanks to its native support for Samsung's Gaming Hub. Gaming Hub will give users access to popular game streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and more.

While this monitor isn't the cheapest option out there, for what you get, it's quite a deal at $2,000. If interested, be sure to take advantage of the discounted priced while it lasts.