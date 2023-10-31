Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor $1800 $2700 Save $900 The Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of the largest gaming monitors you can buy and offers impressive colors, a curved immersive display, great sound, and can rotate vertically to bring a new kind of experience. The monitor cost quite a bit but has now received a discount that brings it down to its lowest price yet. So if you've been on the hunt for a large curved gaming monitor, this one's going to be for you. $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of the best mini-LED monitors available. If the sheer size of it wasn't enough, you're also getting great performance here with a quality display, excellent audio from its built-in speakers, and it all comes in at under $1800. For a limited time, you can score a great discount on Samsung's Odyssey Ark monitor that's priced at $1799.99.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey Ark?

With the Odyssey Ark, you're getting a good mix of quality and performance. The monitor has a large 55-inch 4K panel with a 1000R curvature that's perfect for keeping users immersed and also reducing eye fatigue. In addition, this giant monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.

Although it has great visuals, the monitor also has great audio with its four speakers and two woofers. Furthermore, you get a dedicated control module that makes it a breeze to change settings or even turn the monitor vertically. As you might expect, it's easy to connect your PC, laptop or even game console to this monitor, and for those that want other options, you can access popular game streaming services using Samsung's Gaming Hub.

Overall, if you're for something big that can perform, you really can't go wrong with Samsung's Odyssey Ark monitor. Right now you can buy it for $1799.99 but if you're looking for the latest model that just released and are willing to pay a lot more, than it's now also available for $2999.99.