Reservations are now open for Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey Ark display

Samsung first announced the Odyssey Ark back in January during CES 2022. The massive display offered an experience like no other, mainly due to its 55-inch size paired with a 1000R curvature. The display can now be reserved through Samsung’s website before its eventual release sometime in September.

The 55-inch 4K display has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, a response time of 1ms with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey Ark uses Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Mini LED Technology and offers support for HDR. As you might expect from a display of this caliber, the picture quality is top-end and can even take lower resolution sources, process them with AI, and upscale them to crispy 4K. To provide the best possible viewing experience, the company also leverages its Matte Display technology, which offers anti-glare and anti-reflective properties.

The display also packs great sound, thanks to Samsung’s Sound Dome Tech featuring AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos. The sound is pumped through four speakers, one located at each corner, providing good separation and can also provide deep bass with its two central woofers. The new 55-inch display is a monster but is also quite nimble thanks to its ability to go into “Cockpit Mode.” The screen can rotate vertically and horizontally with its height adjustable stand and can even tilt and pivot for the best viewing experience.

Of course, the Odyssey Ark also supports Samsung Gaming Hub, giving users access to multiple game streaming services. Samsung Gaming Hub has partnered with several services, including Xbox, Nvidia, Google, Utomik, and more recently, Amazon Luna. The Odyssey Ark also comes with a controller, giving users the best way to customize their experience. The Ark Dial is a solar-powered remote that will never have to be charged. The remote offers easy access to a variety of settings.

As you might expect, this technology doesn’t come cheap, with the Samsung Odyssey Ark coming in at $3,499.99. Those that reserve the display can receive a $100 discount, with pre-orders getting an additional $200 0ff, for a total of $300 off when it is released. If interested, take advantage of the early discount by reserving using the link.

Source: Samsung