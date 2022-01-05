Samsung reveals the Odyssey Ark, a massive 55-inch curved monitor

Samsung has already revealed a few interesting products and services at CES 2022, including a Home Hub for managing smart home devices, a device customization service, a smart projector, some TVs, and much more. That’s not including the Odyssey Ark, a new curved monitor aimed at multitasking and gaming.

Samsung already revealed the Odyssey Neo G8 32 monitor this week, which claims to be the world’s first 4K display with a 1000R curved screen (1000R being a rating of how curved a monitor is). The Odyssey Ark (via Engadget) is a larger 55-inch monitor with the same 1000R curvature, and it can be flipped 90 degrees into a portrait orientation. Despite the unique physical shape, it has the same 16:9 aspect ratio as most regular monitors.

The Odyssey Ark appears to have the same Multi View feature from Samsung’s smart TVs, saying in a press release that it can “allow users to adjust Odyssey Ark exactly how they want it with a totally adaptable screen size to fit the game or the program without compromising its 4K display and bright, colorful images. The monitor also features a wireless, dial controller to manage lighting and the interface.” It’s not entirely clear if the Multi View feature can display multiple input sources at once, like on Samsung smart TVs, or if it’s just limited to one input and content from the monitor’s own interface.

Here is a first look at the INSANE Odyssey Ark from @Samsung! This is a curved 55″ 4K Monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio… Can do some serious gaming/multitasking on this! #ces #samsung pic.twitter.com/Y82hbeY9gg — Tim Schofield (@qbking77) January 5, 2022

Samsung is touting this as a great display for gaming, but there’s no mention of high refresh rate support, Nvidia G-Sync/AMD FreeSync compatibility, or anything else that makes a gaming monitor a gaming monitor. The curved build might make some games more enjoyable than on a flat display, but that’s about it.

Samsung has not revealed pricing, but the monitor will supposedly be available in the United States in the second half of 2022.