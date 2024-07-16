The second best (some would argue first) shopping event of the year is now here as Amazon kicks off its annual Prime Day sales event with a bang, offering plenty of great discounts on some of our favorite tech products like laptops, SSDs, PC accessories, and more. And it goes without saying that this really is going to be one of the best times to buy if you're looking to purchase something you've had your eye on or are just looking to make an impulsive change.

Now, if you're someone that loves to play games, chances are, you've already got a pretty good gaming PC. But what about your monitor? Is it just as good? Well, if not, we probably don't have to tell you, but there are definitely some compelling reasons to upgrade, like wanting to go with something bigger, playing at a higher resolution and refresh rate, or maybe even getting a more immersive experience thanks to a curved display panel.

And well, since its Prime Day, we've been seeing some impressive Prime Day deals on monitors, which makes it a great time to shop. Now, there are a lot of options, but we think this Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor really hits the sweet spot when it comes to features and performance. And while it can be a bit pricey at $549.99, it's now being discounted by 45%, which brings the price down to just $299.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Samsung's Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor?

Now that we've got your attention, let's go ahead and take a look at what you're getting if you choose to purchase this fantastic monitor. First and foremost, the Odyssey G5 has a large 34-inch 1440p panel with a 1000R curve that's meant to really get you immersed. Plus, the curve can also reduce eye strain, which is great if you're planning on keeping your eyes glued to the monitor for extended periods of time.

In addition to the above, the monitor also offers excellent colors and black levels with support for HDR10. And you can't overlook the monitor's impressive 165Hz refresh and 1ms response time. There's also support for AMD's FreeSync Premium technology, which can help to reduce the appearance of screen tearing, stuttering and artifacts when playing games.

And because it's an ultrawide monitor, you're going to get a little more screen real estate thanks to its 21:9 aspect ratio. When it comes to connectivity, the monitor offers support for HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and also has a 3.5mm audio jack. As you can see, this monitor really does punch above its current price point, and beyond that, this thing looks good sitting on any desk thanks to its subtle design.

Although it might not have all the bells and whistles of some of the best gaming monitors out there, this monitor really does manage to hit all the right notes and is still a very solid option, especially considering its newly lowered price for Prime Day. So if you've been thinking about buying a new monitor, give this one a shot, you won't regret it.

Of course, if you're looking for something a little more well-rounded, you can also opt for Samsung's ViewFinity S65TC series monitor that also comes in at 34 inches too.

What's great about Samsung's ViewFinity S65TC series monitor?

Similar to the Odyssey G5, you're getting a large 34-inch 1000R curved panel monitor that also has a 21:9 aspect ratio. Now this ViewFinity monitor is a little different in that it doesn't purely focus on gaming like the Odyssey series, and instead tries to balance features that are more geared towards productivity and media consumption. While it does have a pretty good refresh rate at 100Hz, the real strength of this monitor relies on its connectivity options.

It features a 90W Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port that can power a laptop or other compatible devices, with the ability to also transmit data as well. Furthermore, the monitor also has a USB hub and a LAN port too, along with a built-in KVM switch that can make connecting and controlling multiple PCs an absolute breeze. Plus, you also get the usual assortment of inputs here with an HDMI and DisplayPort.

You also get built-in speakers as well, and while they won't win any awards, it's good to have an all-in-one solution that can really do wonders when it comes to freeing up some desk space. Of course, you're going to get some solid performance from this monitor as well, with great color reproduction, good black levels and support for HDR10. Overall, this is a fantastic monitor that can really handle most needs when it comes to work and pleasure.

Remember, Prime Day is only going to be around for just a couple of days, so if you like these deals or have seen any others that really catch your eye, we recommend buying them ASAP. And just to be clear, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals, so if you aren't a member, be sure to sign up right now to get the best savings. And if it's your first time, you will be eligible for the free trial that will last 30 days.