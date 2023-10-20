Samsung 34 Inch Odyssey G5 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $362 $550 Save $188 An excellent monitor for gaming, the Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 offers impressive colors and features 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and a 1000R curvature. While it can be pricey, this deal knocks it down to just $362 for a limited time, coming in at its lowest price yet. $362 at Amazon

If you're looking for a quality gaming monitor but don't want to spend a lot of money, this is going to be it. Samsung's 34-inch Odyssey G5 monitor comes with an ultrawide panel offering plenty of screen real estate. In addition to the ultrawide screen size, the monitor also produces great colors, and offers excellent performance when it comes to refresh rate and response time. Right now, you can save big on this gaming monitor, as it comes in at just $362, which is the lowest price it's ever been.

What's great about Samsung's 34-inch Odyssey G5 gaming monitor?

The monitor has a sleek design and its large curved 34-inch panel keeps you immersed, while also reducing eye strain. The monitor has a resolution of ‎3440 x 1440 pixel and offers excellent colors and black levels thanks to support for HDR10.

Furthermore, it delivers an impressive refresh rate and response time coming in at 165Hz and 1ms respectively. In addition to all of the above, you get support for AMD FreeSync Premium, which reduces screen tearing and stuttering when playing games. For the most part, this is a good gaming monitor that offers everything you could want.

While it might not have all the bells and whistles of some of the best gaming monitors out, it still delivers a great experience. Just be sure to pick one up while it's one sale, so you can save $188.