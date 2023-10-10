Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50A) $280 $350 Save $70 The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a very capable gaming monitor with Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, perfect for budget to mid-range gamers. The 32-inch panel provides an immersive experience, and this $70 discount makes it all the more enticing. $280 at Amazon

There's no better time than Prime Day (or Prime Big Deal Days, as it's called this time) to upgrade your battlestation. And if you've been wanting a new addition to your gaming rig, the Samsung Odyssey G5 (G55A) is a fantastic deal. Right now, you can snag this 32-inch Quad HD monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $280, slicing $70 off the official price tag.

Why the Samsung Odyssey G5 is a great deal

Samsung has been making some great monitors for gamers, and the Odyssey G5 is no exception. This is the latest model of the Odyssey G5, and it's specifically the 32-inch model, which gives you a much bigger window into the gaming world, helping you feel even more immersed. It can reach up to 350 nits of brightness, so it's easily visible even in brighter rooms.

The display boasts a very sharp Quad HD (2560x1440) resolution so your games and anything else you do can look super crisp and detailed. Plus, the IPS panel means you get great viewing angles, too. It's all helped by the super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and the 1ms response time, which let you enjoy smooth gameplay with split-second reactions in more competitive titles. The display is also G-Sync compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. This is a monitor you can keep for the next few years and still get a lot of use out of.

Of course, the monitor also has a great design and a very versatile stand. It supports height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, so you can always work or play with maximum comfort. It looks great, too. And while the screen itself has a 16:9 aspect ratio, it has a 21:9 mode if you prefer ultrawide gaming.

This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor, but it hasn't been this low in months, and now is an excellent time to grab one for yourself. You can always check out other great Prime Day monitor deals if you want something different.