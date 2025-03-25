Samsung Odyssey G6 (G65B) $400 $800 Save $400 The Samsung Odyssey G6 is a great choice for a mid-range gaming or high-refresh-rate monitor. Coming in at Quad HD resolution and with a 240Hz refresh rate, it can make the most of a powerful gaming PC, plus it supports DisplayHDR 600 to enhance the visual experience. $400 at Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors that you can buy. But if you're not looking to spend $1,000 or more, or want something a little smaller, we think that this Odyssey G65B gaming monitor is going to be right up your alley.

Not only does it deliver excellent performance, but it also comes in at a great price right now during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. While it's normally priced at $800, it can now be had for much less, with a 50% discount that drops it down to just $400.

What's great about Samsung's Odyssey G65B gaming monitor?

This 32-inch monitor features a QHD resolution, and also delivers excellent colors and contrast with support for Vesa's DisplayHDR 600 standard. In addition, you also get fantastic performance as well, with up to a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Of course, this is a gaming monitor, which means support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology, along with a wide 21:9 aspect ratio to get the widest view possible. The monitor also has a 1000R curved display that's easy on the eyes and makes for a more immersive experience.

Plus, you'll always get the best view no matter what, thanks to the monitor's height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustments. It also keeps things simple with source detection, and can automatically change to whatever source is active without touching any extra buttons. And just in case you want to add a pop of color, there's customizable RGB lighting on the rear.

What's also cool is that this monitor can also take the place of your smart TV as well, with access to your favorite streaming shows thanks to it running Tizen OS, which means you don't need to have any external devices connected. Overall, this is a pretty good monitor that has plenty of bells and whistles.

And at its current price, it's one worth taking a look at if you're in the market for a new gaming monitor. Of course, Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes place all week, so you'll want to keep a lookout for other deals as well.