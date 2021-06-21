Samsung refreshes its Odyssey gaming monitor lineup with flatscreen options

Samsung’s Odyssey lineup of monitors have been well received, with options making their way into recommendations of Best Monitors. For 2020, Samsung’s Odyssey G7 and G9 stole the show with their curved displays and other features. For the 2021 refresh, Samsung is flattening the curve with the new Odyssey G7, Odyssey G5, and Odyssey G3.

Samsung Odyssey 2021 Monitors: Specifications

Specification G30A G50A G70A Screen Size 24″

27″ 27″ 28″ Brightness (Typical) 250 cd/sq. m 350 cd/sq. m 300 cd/sq. m HDR – HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR 400 Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Response Time 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (GTG) 1ms (GTG) Frame Rate 144Hz 165Hz 144Hz Compatibility FreeSync Premium FreeSync Premium

G-Sync FreeSync Premium Pro

G-Sync Other Features Eye Saver Mode

Flicker-Free

Black Equalizer

Refresh Rate Optimizer Eye Saver Mode

Flicker-Free

Black Equalizer

Refresh Rate Optimizer

Low Input Lag Mode

Super Arena Gaming UX

Ultrawide Game View

CoreSync Lighting Eye Saver Mode

Flicker-Free

Black Equalizer

Refresh Rate Optimizer

Low Input Lag Mode

Super Arena Gaming UX

Ultrawide Game View

CoreSync Lighting

Auto Source Switch+ Ports Display Port 1.2

HDMI 1.4 Display Port 1.2

HDMI 2.0 Display Port 1.4

HDMI 2.1

USB 3.0 Wall Mount and Stand Height Adjustable Stand Tilt Swivel Pivot

100 x 100 wall mount Height Adjustable Stand Tilt Swivel Pivot

100 x 100 wall mount Height Adjustable Stand Tilt Swivel Pivot

100 x 100 wall mount

Odyssey G7 28″ (Model: G70A)

The Odyssey G7 is a 4K monitor that boasts a good 144Hz refresh rate. The G7 in 2021 sports a flat IPS display instead of the curved QLED that we saw last year. Other highlight features include a 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 400, 1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and more. There’s HDMI 2.1 on board, making this monitor a great choice for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 for 4K120 gaming.

The monitor further has features such as Auto Source Switch+ which makes it easier and quicker to recognize and switch active input. To make multitasking easier, the G7 also features tools like Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP). The Easy Setting Box allows for multiple screens to be managed with optimized window allocations for better multitasking.

The monitor also has a height-adjustable stand, allowing users to tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor.

Odyssey G5 27″ (Model: G50A)

The Odyssey G5 drops the resolution down to QHD, but bumps up the refresh rate to 165Hz. There’s a promised 1ms of response time, as well as HDR 10, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility. The monitor also has a height-adjustable stand, allowing users to tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor. This model also gets the multitasking features that the G9 2021 has.

Odyssey G3 27″ and 24″ (Model: G30A)

The Odyssey G3 is the budget monitor in the lineup, coming in with FHD resolution, but with a 144Hz refresh rate and promised 1ms response time. The monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, and also comes with a height-adjustable stand for tilt, swivel, and pivot.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung has not yet disclosed the international pricing and availability of the monitors. But one can expect these monitors to make their way to markets where the predecessors were available.

Meanwhile, you can consider picking up the older 2020 model too.