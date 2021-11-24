Samsung’s high-end Odyssey G7 and G9 gaming monitors are discounted for Black Friday

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, Samsung’s Black Friday deals on monitors may be right up your alley. Both of Samsung’s high-end gaming monitors, the Odyssey G7 and G9, are seeing some big discounts for Black Friday.

The Odyssey G7 is probably the one that might interest the most people since it’s a bit more standard. It comes in 32-inch and 27-inch models and features QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution – meaning it has a 16:9 aspect ratio – and a 240Hz refresh rate with support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Both models are discounted by $200, making the smaller size $499.99, and the bigger one $599.99.

It’s not all about resolution and refresh rate with the Odyssey G7, though. The QLED panel features 1000R curvature for optimal viewing while gaming, it offers 1ms response time, and it includes HDR 600 support, so this is a great panel all around. It can be flashy, too, with “Infinity Core” RGB lighting on the back.

If the Odyssey G7 is not cutting-edge enough for you, there’s always the massive 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9, which has an even more appealing discount this Black Friday. Usually, this ultra-wide monitor costs $1,599, but it’s down to $1,099 at Samsung and other retailers.

This is an extremely wide monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio – essentially the same as having two monitors next to each other. It comes in UWQHD (5120 x 1440) resolution, and features the same great technologies of the Odyssey G7. In fact, it’s even better in some ways, because instead of HDR 600, you get support for HDR 1000, so you’ll have an absolutely fantastic viewing experience. Everything else is the same – 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, 1ms response time, and a curved QLED panel. It’s all here, and this deal makes it all the more tempting.

If you want something a bit more conservative, the Samsung Odyssey G5 is also seeing some sweet discounts. At Best Buy, both the 27-inch and 32-inch model are down to just $249.99, which is $130 off the smaller size and $180 off the larger one. Samsung is offering a $130 discount on both sizes.

Aside from the size, the two models are similar. It’s a Quad HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times. It also supports HDR10 and AMD FreeSync Premium, so it’s a solid experience for up-and-coming gamers.

