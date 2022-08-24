Samsung showcases two new Odyssey gaming monitors with integrated Samsung Gaming Hub at Gamescom

After showcasing its flagship Odyssey Ark gaming monitor at CES earlier this year, Samsung recently opened pre-orders for the 55-inch Quantum Matrix Mini LED monitor. While the 4K 165Hz gaming monitor is yet to go on sale, Samsung has now showcased two new Odyssey monitors, the Odyssey G70B and Odyssey G65B, at Gamescom 2022.

Like the flagship Odyssey Ark, the new Odyssey G70B and Odyssey G65B feature Samsung Gaming Hub support. With Samsung Gaming Hub, users get access to multiple game streaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and more.

The monitors also offer support for Samsung’s Smart Platform, making them the first models in the Odyssey lineup to feature both Samsung’s Smart Platform and an embedded Samsung Gaming Hub. Thanks to the Smart Platform support, both the Odyssey G70B and Odyssey G65B provide smart functionality, including the ability to create a home office environment without a PC.

The monitors also offer wireless connectivity with Windows PCs and Macs, Samsung DeX support, the ability to mirror your smartphone’s screen, and access to Microsoft 365 cloud services. Furthermore, users can also view their favorite shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT service providers on the monitors. But that’s not all. The Odyssey G70B and Odyssey G65B even include some IoT functionality like the Odyssey Ark, featuring a high-sensitivity Far Field Microphone to help users control their devices using Bixby and Alexa.

Smart features set aside, the Odyssey G70B will be available in two screen sizes — 28-inches and 32-inches. Both variants will feature flat UHD IPS panels with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms GtG response time, along with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. The Odyssey G65B, on the other hand, will be available in 27-inch and 32-inch models with QHD 1000R curved displays, 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms GtG response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.

The Odyssey G70B and Odyssey G65B will go on sale globally starting Q4 2022. Samsung will share the pricing details for all variants at launch.

Source: Samsung Newsroom