At the top of the year, Samsung announced the new Odyssey OLED G9 and other impressive monitors during CES 2023. The massive 49-inch curved monitor builds on its predecessor and features a beautiful OLED panel with a 1800R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and plenty more. Like with many things that get announced at CES, it wasn't available for purchase at the time, but Samsung has now started the pre-registration process, giving users big incentives to sign up, like a $250 Samsung gift card and also a $50 discount on the product itself when it's time to purchase.

As far as what's involved when it comes to pre-registering, all you need to do is fill out a form on Samsung's website with your first and last name and also fill out your email address, so you can be contacted when the monitor is available for purchase. You can also leave a phone number if you want to be contacted on your mobile device as well. Since you're just pre-registering for the monitor, there is no need to put any money down. So, if you're even slightly interested in this product, it's a good idea to get in on this promotion while it lasts.

Samsung shares that you'll have seven days from the posting of this article to take advantage of the special promotion. That means this pre-registration period will close on June 11, 2023, at 11:59pm EST. Samsung also shares that the pre-order process for the monitor will begin the following day, starting on June 12, 2023, at 9am EST.

In order to take advantage of the deal, you'll need to sign up now and then make your purchase through the Samsung website or in the Samsung Shop App. If you qualify, you can also sign up for financing through Samsung, where you can take advantage of 0% APR for up to 48 months. This could potentially be one of the best monitors to be launched this year.