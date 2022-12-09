You can grab a big 40% discount on this huge Samsung curved gaming monitor for the next 24 hours only

Samsung's massive 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is seeing a big price cut for the next 24 hours only. The monitor is currently discounted by 40%, down from $1,500 in price to a crazy low $900, giving you a lot of screen space for gaming and beyond, for a lower-than-usual price.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 is actually Samsung's largest monitor with a 1,000 radius curve, meaning that it's quite immersive despite the huge size. With the 49-inch screen, it can even replace a traditional dual-screen 27-inch QHD resolution monitor setup due to its large size and excellent 32:9 aspect ratio with 5,120 x 1,440 resolution.

In terms of specs, the Odyssey G9 packs in 1ms response times, and support for Nvidia G-Sync, and FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce screen tear and lag when you're gaming. There's also the rapid 240Hz refresh rate, which is a superfast refresh rate that'll ensure you're in the action. Not to forget the QLED technology and HDR1000 support, which creates more life-like colors that'll make your games feel more realistic.

Despite the huge size, this Samsung display is also quite striking to look at even when not gaming. That's because this monitor sports Samsung's Infinity Core Lighting, which lets you customize the rear of your Odyssey with different lighting effects based on your setup.

This is just one deal that Samsung is running today. You can also grab the Samsung Z Flip 4 at up to 72% off. That offer includes a free memory upgrade, $50 in Samsung Store credit, and up to $600 in trade-in credit. Best to act fast, though, as these deals will only last for the next day.